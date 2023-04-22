Recycling electronics in Wayne County

Folks in Wayne County were able to spring clean in a big way Saturday by recycling their old electronics.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Several organizations in Wayne County teamed up Saturday to recycle electronics and raise money.

The Wayne County YMCA, Honesdale National Bank, and Wayne County Fair Association held an electronics recycling event at the Wayne County Fairgrounds.

Folks turned up with old appliances and computers.

Organizers say they're happy to help people get rid of things they don't need.

"What we do know is that we get a lot of electronics out of the community, and it wonderful because I really hate to see people stuck with things that they don't need," said Tina Hoehn, executive director of Wayne County YMCA.

All the money raised will go to the Wayne County YMCA.

The next recycling event will be held at the Wayne County Fairgrounds on September 30.