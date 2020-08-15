Recycling electronics in Wayne County

People in Wayne County came out Saturday to protect the environment and support their public library at the same time with an electronic recycling event.

HAWLEY, Pa. — People in Wayne County came out Saturday to protect the environment and support their public library at the same time with an electronics recycling event.

Old TVs, printers, microwaves, there was a little bit of everything outside Wallenpaupack Area High School.

It cost $20 for a car full and $45 for a truck full.

All of the proceeds benefit the Hawley Public Library.

The library hosts the fundraiser every year and says its always very popular.

"I think people are home now, and they're cleaning out closets and garages and they've got stuff they need to get rid of," said Susann George, Hawley Public Library.