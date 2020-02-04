Easter egg giveaway in Honesdale

An annual Easter egg hunt had to cancel because of social distancing guidelines. However, it won't be a total loss for kids.

HONESDALE, Pa. — The Honesdale Area Jaycees host an Easter egg hunt every year but had to cancel it because of social distancing guidelines.

However, it won't be a total loss for kids. The Jaycees will hand out about 2,000 eggs.

"We did decide to donate to two local programs that are giving out lunches and breakfasts for the local children," said Stephanie Schuman, Honesdale Area Jaycees. "It's actually 1 to 18 years old at Wayne Highlands and down at the Cooperage Project."

Kids will get to take a few eggs home with the lunch these programs are giving out a little something extra to help cheer them up when fun events like Easter egg hunts get canceled.