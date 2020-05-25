Early morning fire at bed and breakfast in Wayne County

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — An electrical malfunction is to blame for an early morning fire at an Inn in Wayne County.
The fire broke out at the Settlers Inn along Main Avenue in Hawley around 4:30 Sunday morning.
Officials believe it was accidental and caused by an electrical fireplace.
People were staying in the room where the fire started and 12 others made it out safely.
The damage was minimal but the staff at the Inn in Wayne County will have to work out of a different building for the remainder of the day.