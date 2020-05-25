Early morning fire at bed and breakfast in Wayne County

An electrical malfunction is to blame for an early morning fire at an Inn in Wayne County.

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — An electrical malfunction is to blame for an early morning fire at an Inn in Wayne County.

The fire broke out at the Settlers Inn along Main Avenue in Hawley around 4:30 Sunday morning.

Officials believe it was accidental and caused by an electrical fireplace.

People were staying in the room where the fire started and 12 others made it out safely.