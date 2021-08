Police in Honesdale are looking for a Toyota Corolla with heavy front-end damage.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Police are looking for the driver who crashed into two homes in Honesdale and took off.

Police say a vehicle damaged two homes on Terrace Street after 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Honesdale Police are looking for the person and the car—a burgundy older Toyota Corolla with heavy front-end damage.

If you have information on this crash, call Honesdale Police at 570-253-1900.