Driver charged in deadly Wayne County crash

James Gerrity is charged with homicide by vehicle and other related charges for the wreck back in July.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Lackawanna County has been charged in a deadly crash in Wayne County.

James Gerrity, 59, of Dunmore, is charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault by vehicle, and other related charges.

Investigators believe Gerrity drove over the center on Route 6 in Texas Township on July 26 and hit another vehicle.

Louis Radell, a passenger in the other vehicle, died at the hospital after the wreck.

Mary Radell, the driver, was also badly injured and taken to a hospital.

Gerrity told police he couldn't remember how the crash occurred. He said he had a history of diabetes and might have passed out due to his condition.