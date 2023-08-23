Driver charged for leaving scene of deadly crash in Wayne County

Franklin Pauler died after being struck in Aldenville earlier this month.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman from New York faces charges for leaving the scene of a crash that killed a man in Wayne County.

Lisa Barnes, 40, from Johnson City, New York, was charged on Wednesday with a felony for an accident involving death and other related charges.

Police say Barnes hit Franklin Pauler, 75, in front of a house on Creek Drive in the Aldenville area of Clinton Township on August 11. The coroners said Pauler died from his injuries at the hospital the next day.

Barnes told police she veered off the road while distracted by her phone. She told investigators she believed she hit a mailbox.

Barnes is scheduled to be back in court next month.