In addition to a clinic opening in Monroe County, a testing site has opened on Thursday in Wayne County.

A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opened on Thursday in Wayne County.

People can get a free COVID-19 test at the former Rusty Palmer Complex near Honesdale through Monday, Feb. 1.

No appointment is necessary; it is first-come, first-serve.

Testing is available daily from 9:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.

Up to 450 patients can be tested per day.