WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — An animal shelter in Wayne County is at capacity.

According to a post on Dessin Animal Shelter's social media, the shelter cannot accept any more animals at this time.

Officials say the adoption rate is slow and there are not enough foster families.

If you're interested in fostering or adopting to help clear the kennels, check out their website by clicking here.