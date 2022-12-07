Delaware River Basin Commission bans dumping of fracking fluid

The vote on Wednesday was 4-0, with the federal government representative abstaining.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Delaware River Basin Commission has banned the discharge of wastewater from fracking onto land or water inside the Delaware River Basin.

The commission approved a final rule last year prohibiting the practice of fracking in the basin. An appeal to overturn that ban was denied earlier this year.

Fracking is the drilling process by which water and chemicals are forced into the ground. Under pressure, the fluids are forced underground to crack rocks and release natural gas.

The ban includes Wayne, Pike, and Monroe Counties in our area.

Today, the DRBC adopted a final rule prohibiting wastewater discharges from HVHF & HVHF-related activities to all waters or land of the #DelawareRiver Basin. Stricter rules for water & wastewater importation & exportation were also approved. Full info: https://t.co/dD1OJUD3Jy pic.twitter.com/xB2jlVl0Nx — Delaware River Basin Commission (@DRBC1961) December 7, 2022