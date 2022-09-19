Delaware basin fracking ban to continue

A federal court ruled that Pennsylvania lawmakers lacked proper legal standing to sue to overturn the ban.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — An attempt by state lawmakers to overturn a ban on fracking in part of Pennsylvania has failed in a federal appeals court.

The lawmakers, led by Sen. Lisa Baker and Sen. Gene Yaw, sued to reverse a ban on fracking in the Delaware River watershed.

Last year, the Delaware River Basin Commission voted to prohibit hydraulic fracturing or fracking.

The ban includes Wayne, Pike, and Monroe Counties in our area.

The federal appeals court ruled Friday that the lawmakers didn't have the proper standing to file the lawsuit.