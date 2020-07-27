Hearing held for driver in deadly wreck in April

A man from Wayne County is facing homicide charges along with a slew of others stemming from a fatal crash.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Months after two young men died in a crash, the driver involved faced their families in court.

Zachary Brooks and Robert Anderson lost their lives in the crash on Route 6 near Waymart and both families of both victims were in the courtroom to face Thomas Frisch, the man accused of hitting and killing them.

Mere hours after this crash in April involving Thomas Frisch, he posted to Facebook about mourning the loss of his favorite truck and how the crash wasn't his fault.

He blamed it on Robert Anderson, the driver of the other vehicle.

Anderson's passenger, Zachary Brooks, died at the scene.

Anderson died a couple of days after the crash.

The post was read out loud during the hearing and both families were visibly emotional listening to it.

"It was very hard. I could hear them, and it got me emotional a little bit and rightfully so. There was no need for it at all, and for it, I mean the statement in itself," said Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell.

Frisch has nothing to say as he arrived at the Wayne County Courthouse.

He is facing two counts of homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault, and all while driving under the influence.

A witness testified that the truck Frisch was driving that night was swerving behind her and she sped up to getaway.

Shortly after, the car Anderson and Brooks were in passed her.

She saw the crash happen in her rearview mirror.

The trooper who was first on the scene also testified.

The district attorney showed a dashcam video from state police vehicles on the scene.

When troopers interviewed Frisch, he said if they draw blood he will have, "THC and stuff in his system."

Many of the tests on the evidence, including drug paraphernalia from the scene, were finished as recently as the end of June.

The delay is due to closures and overwhelmed labs from the coronavirus.

But the district attorney said he is happy that he could finally give the families of Brooks and Anderson some justice.

"It was very important because it's taken a long time to get here for various reasons. As you saw, some of the reports were only done a month ago for obvious reasons. Some reports aren't done yet, but hopefully, we'll get some good results from the Commonwealth's side to help bolster our case."

Frisch was scheduled to be back at the Wayne County Courthouse to face charges for another crash he was involved in on May 22, but he gave up his right to that hearing.