Cutting costs for prom in Wayne County

Paupack United Methodist Church in Wayne County gave out free dresses and tuxes Saturday for kids preparing for prom.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Prom is supposed to be a magical night for high schoolers.

But it also comes with quite the price tag.

That's where Project Prom steps in.

Students in need of prom attire were invited to Paupack United Methodist Church in Wayne County Saturday.

For the fourth year in a row, dresses ranging in size from zero to 24 were up for grabs.

The church in Palmyra Township also had a selection of tuxes, suits, and accessories.