Curbside liquor pickup begins at some state stores

Here is a list of the locations where Pennsylvanians can get wine and spirits.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Palmyra Township of one of more than 170 state stores in Pennsylvania that are taking orders by phone.

There is a set number of orders the store can take in one day.

This store near Hawley has only one phone line and employees are doing their best to take orders as quickly as possible.

Each order is limited to no more than six bottles and must be paid with a credit card.

Bottles can then be picked up the next day with curbside pickup only.

We also saw many people pulling into the parking lot to try to place an order, but they were told to keep trying to call.

We spoke to some people who were frustrated about the wait, but others were more understanding about the situation and the precautions the stores have to take.

"Take your time, we're all in it together. We'll work through it. That's about it. What can you do? You have to be safe," Patricia Bunt said.

"I think they can do it a little bit more than they are, but what do I know? This is something none of us are familiar with," Bob Murray said.

The curbside service runs Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 pm.