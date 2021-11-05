Crash takes out traffic light in Honesdale

A car crashed into a traffic light signal box in Honesdale and DPW says repairs could take up to a month

HONESDALE, Pa. — During the busiest hours along Route 6 in Honesdale, traffic can be a bit of a challenge, especially if a traffic light isn't working.

Monday night, a car crashed into the traffic signal box in front of Dave's Super Duper and the entire box was ripped out of the ground.

Mike Flederbach co-owns the grocery store and says this light is crucial because of the heavy traffic to allow customers to turn in safely.

"We need the light. It's a help for the elderly people and young people too. I mean, there's a lot of traffic on Route 6 so it'll be missed for a little while," Flederbach said.

Honesdale Borough is working to get the traffic light back up and running again and says it could take anywhere from 10 days to a month to be repaired and that worries drivers like Pat Spoor.

"It's just hard. If you have to turn left you're gonna take your chances," Spoor said.

There are temporary signs in place in the meantime to try to ease some of the strain on traffic but the problem is they don't know when or how long it will take to make repairs.

"Can't get supplies everything's being custom-built, and just they can't get anything due to COVID and due to everything else being down and lack of help and lack of people, supplies you just can't get them," said Dan Brown, Honesdale DPW Director.

Drivers hope repairs won't take as long as expected because traffic gets bottled up here on a good day and the upcoming holiday weekend will only get busier.

"Even to get through to other places, and not just shopping. You just don't come out at a certain time and if you don't beat it. Go home," said Bonnie Robinson of Honesdale.

State Police say no one was seriously hurt in the crash and it's still under investigation but charges will be filed.