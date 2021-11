The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is resuming its Cram the Cruiser Toy Drive.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A holiday tradition is back in Wayne County.

People are asked to drop off a new, unwrapped toy for ages newborn to 16 years old.

There are 3 locations to drop off toys to fill the cruiser:

The Walmart in Texas Township

The CVS in Honesdale

the CVS in Hamlin.