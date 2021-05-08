COVID spread 'substantial' in Wayne County

Wayne County is now one of several counties in our area where the spread of COVID cases is now considered "substantial" by the Centers for Disease Control.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Judy Henderson and her daughter, Terri enjoyed lunch in Central Park in Honesdale.

The two have been following the growing number of Coronavirus cases in Wayne County.

They say even though they are vaccinated, they wanted to stay safe by wearing a mask indoors even before it became a recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control.

"I've started wearing mine in the drug store and when I go to the grocery store. I'm back to wearing it because I really don't trust," said Judy Henderson, Honesdale.

"This is the pandemic of the unvaccinated. I do believe that so I wish everyone would recognize that it's important and we have to do it to get over it or maybe we never will," said Terri Henderson, Honesdale.

The recommendation of wearing a mask inside isn't great news for business owners who rely on customers shopping in their stores especially after so long when masks were required.

"You just have to deal with it until they get it under control and that's the only way you're going to get it under control is get everybody vaccinated and if you have to use a mask again, then you have to," said Myra Rosa-Rodgers, Persist owner.

Dr. James Cruse is the medical director with Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers.

"We're seeing a rise in infections among vaccinated, so even vaccinated people need to be wearing their masks, both vaccinated and unvaccinated," said Dr. James Cruse, Wayne Memorial Medical Director.

Wayne Memorial will be providing first doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and will also have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine every day at the Wayne County Fair through August 14.

Wayne County officials say they will continue to monitor positive case numbers, but for now, won't ask people who are fully vaccinated to wear a mask inside county buildings.