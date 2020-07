Officials say they were both on drugs when the baby girl died.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A couple is locked up in Wayne County for the death of a 3-month-old baby.

Police arrested Wayne Tompkins of Canadensis and Emily Mack of Gouldsboro Tuesday.

Authorities say both were on drugs the night Mack's baby girl died back in September.

The baby also had drugs in her system, brain injuries, and fractures and bruises all over her body.