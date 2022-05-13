Coroner called to plane crash in Wayne County

At least one person is dead after a plane crash early Friday morning in Wayne County.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner has been called to a plane crash in Wayne County.

It happened early Friday morning off Route 652 in Berlin Township near Beach Lake.

Wayne County coroner confirmed a man flying a small aircraft has died after crashing into a field in the Beach Lake... Posted by Courtney Harrison WNEP on Friday, May 13, 2022

This is a developing story. Newswatch 16 has a crew on scene and will provide more details as it becomes available.

