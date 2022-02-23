Cooperage Project hands out free meals to seniors

People over the age of 60 who live in Wayne County were invited to stop by the Cooperage Project.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Some folks in Wayne County got out of cooking today.

The Cooperage Project treated them to a free meal.

Each went home with a spinach salad, roasted veggies, and some homemade soup.

"Some of our community members are still feeling isolated and kind of afraid to go out. We decided to start it back up this winter and we're sending these meals out to them," said Jenna Mauder, The Cooperage Project.