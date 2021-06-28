Concert held in Honesdale's Central Park

The concert was part of Honesdale's 53rd annual Summer Festival of Events.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Popular tunes from days gone could be heard Monday evening in Honesdale's Central Park.

The 53rd annual Summer Festival of Events continued with performances from two groups.

A few hundred people came out to the show.

Newswatch 16 caught up with one concert-goer who was visiting the area from Washington D.C.

"It's lovely, I'm really enjoying it, and it's great music, and I didn't know what to expect, the musicians are great, it is so refreshing to be outside relaxing and feeling safe," said Sarah Lessem of Washington D.C.