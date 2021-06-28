Concert held in Honesdale's Central Park

HONESDALE, Pa. — Popular tunes from days gone could be heard Monday evening in Honesdale's Central Park.
The 53rd annual Summer Festival of Events continued with performances from two groups.
A few hundred people came out to the show.
Newswatch 16 caught up with one concert-goer who was visiting the area from Washington D.C.
"It's lovely, I'm really enjoying it, and it's great music, and I didn't know what to expect, the musicians are great, it is so refreshing to be outside relaxing and feeling safe," said Sarah Lessem of Washington D.C.
The Wayne County Create Arts Council presents the concerts in Honesdale.