Community day for veterans and families

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — All area veterans and their families were invited to come out.
The community day's focus was on wellness and veterans' health.
There was information on medicare, VA benefits, and veterans suicide prevention.
And the legion partnered with Warrior Strong and had a combat veteran lead a yoga session.
"We have a combat veteran instructor. So it's really great for veterans because he knows like if you have an injury, a bunch of us are banged up. He can help you with that and still be able to move your body," said Amber Viola-Commander, American Legion Post 274.
The community day also featured different vendors and different foods to check out in Wayne County.
