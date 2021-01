The Cooperage Project left winter coats, scarves, and hats outside their building in Honesdale.

HONESDALE, Pa. — A community center in Wayne County aimed to make the winter storm a bit easier for some folks.

The Cooperage Project in Honesdale left winter coats, scarves, and hats outside the place along Main Street.

The supplies were free for anyone who needed them.

Volunteers also welcomed donations of gently used coats.

The supplies were left out until the snow started.