Backlash for Wayne County commissioner over news story

HONESDALE, Pa. — A Wayne County commissioner is now taking some heat after he allegedly asked a news website to pull a story about an upcoming Black Lives Matter rally.

There were some tense moments during a commissioners meeting in Wayne County on Thursday.

"I am not going anywhere until we clean up this hometown of mine, thank you," said Bex Harvery.

There was applause and a standing ovation as residents voiced their opinions in the commissioners meeting about the events that allegedly happened on June 3.

Commissioner Joseph Adams is accused of using his position to ask a local media website to remove a story.

The now-deleted story was published in the Bold Gold Media's WaynePikeNews.com. It was titled "Peaceful protest planned for this Thursday in Honesdale," and it was posted about the upcoming Black Lives Matter protest on June 4.

While the commissioner does not admit he was behind pulling the article, he says it was taken down for good reason: safety.

"Soley, I'm doing my best to inform the public as to protect everybody's safety. I had no intention of reducing or impeding the rights of anyone and I will wait for the investigation to be finalized and reported," said Wayne County Commissioner Joseph Adams.

Some residents say he's only sorry because he got caught.

"He's not sorry because he cares, he's sorry because there's a backlash, that's the only reason that you're seeing any sort of apology from him right now. And even then it was a very lousy apology," said Lisa Glover.

Other community members stood up for Commissioner Adams.

"I would like everyone in here to know Joe Adams does a lot of good in this county," said one resident at the meeting.

Some county resident submitted letters, and one even calls for Adams' resignation.