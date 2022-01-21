Cold weather not scaring folks in Wayne County

Temperatures were in the single digits in parts of Wayne County Friday morning, but that didn't seem to bother some people.

HAWLEY, Pa. — The temperature on the sign at Keystone Fireworks near Hawley read ten degrees and with the wind, it feels even colder. There are plenty of people who don't like it.

"It's freezing it's been like negative five degrees for feels like an eternity," said Chad Sives.

But would you expect to see a line of cars at a car wash? It was three and four cars deep at the car wash along Main Avenue in Hawley. We asked a few of those drivers in line, 'why?'.

"I guess I really didn't think too much about it but my car is extremely dirty. And I also ran out of windshield washer fluid so I have to go get some of that after this," Sives said.

"Because the car is filthy and it needs some embarrassment! It's winter that's what happens. So you live with it and you move on," said Ray Sutherland.

Ray says he has a trick he uses when he washes his car on a day like this so it doesn't freeze up. "I let it sit out in the sun, open the doors, let it evaporate, no issues."

Temperatures crept up only into the teens in Hawley by the afternoon and that didn't stop people we talked to from going about their daily routines.

We found Alan Kehoe on his daily five-mile walk in Hawley, bundled up from head to toe.

"Once you start walking, and you build up your own heat, it doesn't take long you're kind of making your own heat so I'm in pretty good shape," said Kehoe.

Alan said it was four degrees when he got up this morning and decided to wait a bit longer before heading outside.

"I've taken time to figure out how to do it so I'm pretty well prepared. Sometimes a couple of days. I really don't go out if it's really windy and hard but most of the time I go out because I need my five miles a day."

The bitter cold may not be your cup of tea, but the people we spoke with say that's just winter in Northeast PA and spring will be here before you know it.