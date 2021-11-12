Cold shower for charity in Honesdale

Michael Stanton showered on Main Street in Honesdale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday to raise money for the Wayne County Children's Christmas Bureau.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Creative, crazy, or something else?

That's what many on the streets in Honesdale thought when they saw someone showering in the street on Saturday.

This was the 20th year for Michael Stanton's annual fundraiser on Main Street where he showers, in his boxers, on the street all to raise money for the Wayne County Children's Christmas Bureau.

Stanton has taken this shower in wind, rain, and snow, but today it was unseasonably warm.

"The weather is nice. It's relatively warm. Great day for a shower outside on Main Street in Honesdale. A lot of people out which is a good thing, no rain. I'll take a little warmer temperatures, tons of people out donating a lot of money. It's all for a great cause," said Michael Stanton of Bold Gold Media Group

Michael tells us his goal this year was $30,000 for this annual fundraiser; he ended up raising more than $40,000 for the charity in Wayne County.