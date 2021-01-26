Coffee beans to the TV screen for Black & Brass Coffee

The owners of a coffee company in Wayne County will be featured in a upcoming episode of an HGTV show that helps successful entrepreneurs find their dream home.

HONESDALE, Pa. — The Hollywood spotlight will be shining on the owners of Black & Brass Coffee Roasting Company in Honesdale this weekend.

Owner Travis Rivera was a carpenter by trade and wanted to open his own coffee company that roasted its own beans. His story caught the attention of HGTV show producers for a show called Self-Made Mansions.

Riviera says he received an email about being on the show. After sending information and photos, the show producers decided to shoot an episode with Riviera and his wife Cathleen.

"They said, you know, your work for your perfect for this show. You hit every point that we want to highlight," said Rivera.

The show's host Clinton Kelly helps self-made entrepreneurs who have grown their businesses upgrade to their "mansion." The HGTV crew came to Wayne County last August to help the Riveras find their dream home.

"He visits Black & Brass and he talks about Black & Brass and all the reasons that it came into creation. And then he helps us find our house here in the Poconos," said Rivera.

In five years, Black & Brass has gone from roasting coffee beans, to opening its first coffee shop, expanding to two locations, and most recently, adding a third location near Waymart. Rivera says they have plans to expand even further.

"I had no idea how successful Black & Brass would become. I had no clue and, of course, you hope, but my timeline was much longer. To be successful, you've got to create value in your community, in your town, in your country. That's the secret."