Clues help unlock mysterious letter in Wayne County

Patrick Chew, a linguist from San Francisco, recognized the language immediately.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — It didn't take long for the questions surrounding a letter to get some answers.

It took just 48 hours for the original story about Judy from Wayne County and her letter to find its way across the nation and around the world.

Enter Patrick Chew, a linguist from San Francisco, California.

"A colleague of mine, Benjamin Yang, who had the article forwarded it to him by one of his friends had forwarded me the article if asking me if I recognized the script, Chew said.

Chew has an academic background in linguistics and, during some of his research adventures, he focused on languages and writing systems in Southeast Asia.

When he reviewed the photos we sent, he recognized the language immediately.

"In the People's Republic of China, the language is officially called the Dehong Dai, which means the Dai language of the Dehong, and it could either refer to Dehong people or that Dehong region in Myanmar," Chew said.

Chew had done research on this specific language several years back; he even had a copy of a page that was sent to him by a professor in this region that is nearly identical to Judy's letter.

"The lack of all of the other diacritics and markings, there are extra things that are in the manuscript that she has at had that indicate to me that it is definitely much more specialized than what we're seeing here as an example," Chew explained. "This manuscript is likely from the China, Burma, India CBI theater of action during World War II. Just because you know, the Burma Road went through that area of China into Burma, as the allied forces were fighting against Japan."

Chew says he's still working on an exact translation and has reached out to other experts in the Southeast Asian linguistic community.

We have also been in contact with another expert in Myanmar.

They too agree it is the Dehong Dai language in the manuscript.