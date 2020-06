Folks from the Keep Hawley-Honesdale Beautiful group found a way to get out of the house and be productive Sunday.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT recently reinstated the Adopt a Highway program across the state and some folks in Wayne County wasted no time getting to work.

The group Keep Hawley-Honesdale Beautiful organized the effort along Route 6 in the Waymart area.

Volunteers say they've been looking for an excuse to get outside and enjoy the nice weather and this was the perfect way to give back.