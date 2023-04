In honor of Earth Day, hundreds of volunteers spent the day cleaning up Honesdale.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HONESDALE, Pa. — Newswatch 16 stopped by Central Park in Honesdale Saturday and found volunteers sprucing up the area.

The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau organizes the massive spring cleanup at spots across Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Carbon counties.

After the cleanup, volunteers and community members were invited to an Earth Day celebration to learn more about litter and reducing waste.