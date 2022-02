The owner and another man are working to remove scrap and building materials.

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A clean-up effort is underway after a fire destroyed an apartment building and popular restaurant in Wayne County.

The Liberty Diner has sat vacant for more than two years.

He says he is trying to salvage what he can before replacing the roof.

So far, there are no plans to reopen the diner in Lake Ariel but the owner says he's thinking about selling it.