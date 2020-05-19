Wildlife park ready to open in Wayne County

A popular attraction in Wayne County is going wild that it's able to reopen just in time for Memorial Day.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Claws N Paws Wild Animal Park near Lake Ariel is gearing up to reopen.

In other years, you would see families filling the park to see the wildlife in early May but this year's opening was delayed by the coronavirus.

But now Claws N Paws is ready to open Saturday.

"We are so excited for people to come and share our love for the animals. These guys have been waiting as well and they're antsy for people to come and visit with them. I think they like watching the people too," said zookeeper, Debbie Maines.

Wayne County moves into the yellow phase on Friday.

Maines says even the animals know something is happening as they prepare to welcome the public.

There will be some changes as Claws N Paws reopens in the yellow phase.

The snack bar won't be open, but you are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch so you can still enjoy the day.

There will also be some other things that will be different.

"We're not having feedings like we usually do at this time, but as the season progresses and things change, we're all in this together folks. We're going to see how it goes," said Maines.

Most importantly, you will also be asked to wear a mask if you enter the gift shop, but masks are optional while you're walking through the park in the open air.

"When you are here, as a family, you've been together. There's going to be a lot of people that we don't know. Just respect everybody's personal space, whether they wear the mask in here or not. It's for everybody's safety."