Clam bake raises money for fire company in Gouldsboro

The annual event raises money for equipment and training for the company.

GOULDSBORO, Pa. — Families in Wayne County came out on Saturday to support their local fire company.

The Gouldsboro Fire Company hosted a clam bake to raise money for the department along Main Street.

Organizers say this is a long-time annual event, and folks are thrilled to have one of their favorite summertime celebrations back.

"The corn and clam bake is back. This has been too long. We did this drive-thru thing that was fine and good, but being down, sitting down, and eating with people and your family and other people, it's nice. Vaccinated, no masks, it's freedom!" said Brian Kohn of Gouldsboro.

Clams were the most popular item at the bake. Volunteers say they cooked up about 500 dozen.