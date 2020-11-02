Suspected church burglar locked up in Wayne County

Nicholas Mata is accused of causing thousands in damage to the place of worship near Newfoundland.

NEWFOUNDLAND, Pa. — A man is locked up, accused of burglarizing a church in Wayne County.

Nicholas Mata, 28, is charged with burglary, vandalism, and trespassing.

State police say back in August, Mata broke into the Sterling United Methodist Church near Newfoundland and took several items.

According to troopers, he also used several fire extinguishers causing about $25,000 in damage to the church in Wayne County.