Suspected church burglar locked up in Wayne County

NEWFOUNDLAND, Pa. — A man is locked up, accused of burglarizing a church in Wayne County.
Nicholas Mata, 28, is charged with burglary, vandalism, and trespassing.
State police say back in August, Mata broke into the Sterling United Methodist Church near Newfoundland and took several items.
According to troopers, he also used several fire extinguishers causing about $25,000 in damage to the church in Wayne County.
Mata was picked up on a warrant in Tennessee and brought back to Pennsylvania to face charges.