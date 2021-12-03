Children's book raising money for Dessin Animal Shelter

The authors from Wayne and Pike Counties wrote the book about Christmas last year, so now that it is selling again they wanted to give back for the holidays.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Last year, Deborah Bailey from Honesdale and Stephanie Matolyak from Greeley wrote and illustrated a children's book called "A Farm Animals' Christmas." Now that it is selling again this year for the holidays, the authors want to give back by donating to Dessin Animal Shelter with some of the proceeds.

"So we just decided across the board to donate a dollar for every book that we sell during the Christmas season," Bailey said.

The book is about rescued farm animals. The characters are modeled after real-life animals from Stephanie's farm, so the authors thought this would be the perfect way to give back during the holidays.

"But seriously, to throw a dollar, or a quarter or 50 cents into whoever is out there asking for donations, whoever it is, what's so hard about that? There are just so many shelters," Bailey explained.

Rescue workers at Dessin Animal Shelter are thrilled with the partnership because a shelter can only operate off of donations.

"All those cats and dogs, it's hard for me to get in a shelter like that and not come back with a million, but I can't, so through the book and giving of money is my way of not taking them all home," Matolyak said.

The book is for all ages and makes the perfect stocking stuffer. The authors from northeastern Pennsylvania published it themselves.

"The support is amazing. We just feel so good about this. And why not? It's a jolly, silly, fun book. It's happy; it just makes everyone go, 'yeah!'" the authors said.