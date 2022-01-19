Checking out the ice fishing conditions in Wayne County

Many anglers have taken advantage of the colder weather forming ice thick enough to fish on. Park rangers offer tips to be safe on the ice this winter.

HAWLEY, Pa. — Mangan Cove on Lake Wallenpaupack was dotted with people out ice fishing, bundled up and hoping to catch a few fish.

The colder temperatures have allowed the lakes and ponds to freeze, allowing anglers to venture out on the ice.

"The object of fishing here is you never know what's down there. You can catch a perch, bluegill, crappie," said Paul Lloyd.

"A couple of nice perch here this morning and I've gotten a couple perch every time I've been out I've caught something. So that's to me that's a good day," said Kevin Verrill.

Ron Babus is a park ranger for Upper Delaware in Wayne County and says four inches of ice is safe enough for ice fishing, but it's always best to test the frozen waters as you go.

"First get out the drill hole, it's like five, six inches, then I would suggest just keep drilling more holes that are 10 to 15 feet as you walk. And that'll give you the different depths of the ice to make sure it's the same depth and it's safe," Babus said.

Most people who do go ice fishing say they stick to the lakes and ponds that they're familiar with because they know how the ice forms.

"There's just common sense. A little bit is going to the ponds that I know, like the club pond that I know is going to freeze easy. And you go a couple feet you're making a spud and you got a couple more feet and you check that," Kevin said.

Ron also has some tips to make sure you are safe while ice fishing.

"Have a rope with you have some ice picks. They kind of go around your neck to help you climb out of the ice you happen to fall in and have a sled with you as well to carry your gear to always go with a buddy. Have somebody with you. So and let people know where you're going and when your planned return. So your buddy knows what happens to your buddy go get help."

And these anglers are among those happy there are colder temperatures in the forecast.