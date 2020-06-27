Check presentation for Wayne County families in need

The Lake Region Community Dock Foundation paid it forward for families in need.

HAWLEY, Pa. — The Lake Region Community Dock Foundation usually holds a Cruisefest fundraiser every year to help raise money for families in need, but when it was canceled due to coronavirus concerns, volunteers found another way to make a difference.

The Foundation, along with help from the Shook Family, was able to raise $20,000 for families going through tough times.

"If it takes any pressure off of what they have to worry about one day, one week or one month we've done something good here," explained Lake Region IGA owner Jim Shook.

The Carachilo carnival food truck, located in the IGA parking lot, also made a large contribution.