Ceremony in Honesdale remembers lives lost during pandemic

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison shows us how a new picnic table honors the legacy of a young coronavirus victim.

HONESDALE, Pa. — The Park Street Complex in Honesdale is not far from Wayne Memorial Hospital. Area residents and county officials gathered Thursday to honor the lives lost in the past year due to the coronavirus, including 27-year-old Megan Pitino of Greentown, who lost her battle with the virus in December.

"She was wanting to go home. 'I'm doing great, I want to go home, I want to go home, I want to go home,'" recalled John Pitino, Megan's father. "And then they called that morning, and then the whole world just stopped."

It stopped for Pitino when Megan passed away suddenly.

During this memorial ceremony, an ADA wheelchair-accessible picnic table was dedicated in honor of the lives lost in Wayne and Pike Counties from the coronavirus, including Megan.

Megan was a drug and alcohol case manager and a volunteer for Special Olympics. She often brought people to the park to play bocce ball after raising money to have the court installed. She was even fundraising and bringing awareness to those with special needs right up until the day before she passed away.

"She loved the kids. That's all she talked about. She actually did a raffle while she was in the hospital bed, two days before she passed."

Megan was the driving force and having the bocce courts installed, so it was only fitting to have the table dedicated in her name right beside it.

"I was so happy that we were able to raise money and that we had our own funds to take care of the funeral, and we were able to donate this in her name. I think it's something that she would have wanted," said Dan Laub, Megan's fiancé.

Kim Emmet worked with Megan and wanted to make sure her kindness and determination to raise awareness lived on.

"This is so important, not just to commemorate her, and this day, her birthday was this month. And this is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month for March, but we really need to carry on her work because what she did was, was unbelievable," Emmet said.