Celebrating 10 years of Challenger baseball

The "Challenger division" of Little League is an adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges.

HAWLEY, Pa. — Dozens of Challenger athletes stepped up to the plate at Bingham Park in Hawley to play a game of baseball.

"It's just a chance to play. There's no therapy here, there's no education, were not baseball skills. Where just getting out running around, fresh air, no pressure," said Challenger Manager, Alan Cooper.

The game celebrates the 10th anniversary of the challenger division. An adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges.

Coach Cooper and one of his daughters started the program with the hope of getting kids outside to play freely in a fun, positive space.

"I've coached little league a long time and the parents are wonderful," said Cooper. "They stay for the game, everybody gets cheered for. there's no competition. there's no name-calling, there's no anything like that. It's really a great atmosphere."

Many athletes tell Newswatch 16 there are many reasons why this 10th-anniversary game was a home run.

"We have the very best Coach Cooper right here. He's the best and he's amazing and he's a great coach we've had right here for 10 years," said Krisna Bridley, Trafton.

"I like my team because my team gets home runs," said Nate Basck, Lake Wallenpaupack.

This is Riley Kandrovy's 1st year participating in the program.

"They really came together and made him feel like a part of the team. I realize he's the only one here in a wheelchair but that didn't stop anybody. That certainly didn't stop Riley. We just modified some things so that he could be part of it," said Alison Kandrovy, Honesdale.

Riley's mom, Alison hopes more people understand that individuals with challenges can be a part of teams.