Carnival ride approved for Wayne County

The concession stands along Route 6 near Hawley will soon be accompanied by a carnival ride, already approved by Palmyra Township supervisors.

HAWLEY, Pa. — If you drive along Route 6 near Hawley, you may have spotted concession stands from Carachilo Concessions serving up all your carnival favorites.

Leon Carachilo owns the business and says last summer was hard with no carnivals.

Jim Shook owns the property and gave the Carachilo's permission to help salvage what is usually their busiest time of year.

"We never thought it would be as good as it got last summer, and it was good. I mean, it was alright. We were out. We got to pay our bills. We got to work. It wasn't as good as the fairs, but it was still good, very good, and I'm grateful for," said Carachilo.

Carachilo says he and his family were so thankful for the support of the community that they wanted to give them a little extra carnival feeling by adding a ride.

"I said I'd like to put it up here, and I would like to help Jim with his fundraising events because Jim does a lot for the community," Carachilo said.

The ride is called a pretzel ride, and Carachilo says it's always a hit wherever they take it.

"You actually go up the platform, you get into a tub, and it takes you up a conveyor belt, and it would shoot around about eight times, you come back out."

Carachilo began the process in January to get all the permits in place and the township's approval. The last step is to get the OK from PPL on the placement of the ride so it is far enough away from the power lines in the area.

"We're one step away from getting it approved, and I think shortly here, once we get the location picked out, we'll be able to move forward with it," said Jim Shook.