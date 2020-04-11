A woman from Wayne County wanted to help members of her church when the family's son was diagnosed with cancer.

HAWLEY, Pa. — Over the summer, Dan and Rhonda Wright noticed some swelling on their 9-year-old son Luke's stomach. They were searching for answers, having doctors run tests to find the cause.

"When the swelling still wasn't going down, we went back again in September for a regular checkup. And then more tests really came along real fast at that point. And then, it was revealed that he had a tumor that had grown really fast and to a really large size," said Luke's father, Dan Wright.

In September, Luke was diagnosed with a rare form of liver cancer that affects young children.

The Wrights said nothing can prepare a parent to hear their child has cancer, so they prayed.

The Wrights are members of the Heritage Reformed Church in Waymart, and so is Hillary Anthony.

Hillary posted to her Facebook page asking for people to send cards for Luke to her shop in Hawley, Reese and Reid Books & Bindery. She would then deliver the cards to the family on Sundays at church. It didn't take long for cards to start rolling in.

"I am beyond excited when that comes in. Yep, it just warms my heart. It just really makes me very happy," said Hillary.

"It means so much to us. It means so much to our sons as well, and really to our entire family. It's a great encouragement. We're so thankful," said Luke's mother, Rhonda Wright.

Luke is receiving treatment at Geisinger's Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville. Rhonda says the cards help lift his spirits to get through chemotherapy.

"We're very thankful for the doctors at Janet Weis Hospital and everything they're doing to help him. But he is a very courageous little boy, and we're very thankful for that character trait that God has given him," said Rhonda.