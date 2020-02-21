Car crashes into pond in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A car went off the road and ended up in a pond on private property in Wayne County.



Officials tell Newswatch 16 the driver seems to have been going too fast when the car veered off Route 296 and into a deep part of the pond.



The driver was able to get out and is okay after being checked out by EMS.



Members of the Ledgedale Dive Team were called in to help get the car out of the water in Wayne County.