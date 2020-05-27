Vehicle and ambulance shot with pellet gun in Wayne County

Ambulance was rushing a patient to the hospital when it was hit by pellets along Route 6 in Hawley.

HAWLEY, Pa. — Many vehicles travel along Route 6 through Hawley, especially now that the county is in the yellow phase and people are getting out more.

Yesterday afternoon, drivers coming into the borough, including Tafton Fire Chief Mike Miller, were met with a dangerous situation.

Chief Miller was behind the wheel of the ambulance on an emergency call.

"A vehicle in front of us came to an abrupt stop and at that time as we tried to stop, we realized that there was a couple people up on top of the rock-cut and something had hit our ambulance a couple of times," said Chief Miller.

The chief says the car and his ambulance were hit by shots from a pellet gun. At the time, the ambulance had lights and sirens on as it rushed a patient to the hospital.

"God forbid it went through a window of somebody that was driving or hurt somebody on board the ambulance. You could be delaying life-saving care to another individual. It's very dangerous and it needs to stop," continued Miller.

Cathy Campfield lives just up the street from where shots were fired.

"There's either no thought in their minds like they just don't care and just go and do something like that. It's stupid. It's very very stupid. I hope they catch them. I really do because we don't need this around here," said Campfield.

What makes this incident even more interesting is that this time last year there was another incident involving kids and BB guns shooting at cars.

On May 9th last year, several cars were damaged by three teens who shot from the same location.

The teens were later arrested and charged.

Miller believes this time it was also kids and he has a message for them.

"Find something else to do I'm sure there's plenty of your neighbors' lawns that need to get cut."