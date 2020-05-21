Wayne County businesses are ready to reopen

Some businesses in Honesdale have been closed since the coronavirus shutdowns and are now gearing up to serve the public

HONESDALE, Pa. — Maybe it was the weather or the upcoming holiday weekend that had downtown Honesdale busier than usual. Papa's Ice Cream Cottage is one of the businesses that hopes it's both. The shop is usually open for the season in April but they pushed back opening day due to colder temps and the stay-at-home orders.

Employees will be wearing masks and gloves to better serve customers waiting for their sweet treats.

"It is outside so there is no congregating of any sort really. They are able to spread out and wait in line spaced out appropriately," said Nikki Smith, owner of Papa's Ice Cream Cottage.

The Twisted Rail Tavern has been closed since late March. The owners chose to be closed because most of their customers are bar patrons, but they felt it was a step forward to begin curbside and takeout.

"The thing about our business is that part of our business would be the smallest part so we hope that we can do it in such a way that it helps us to continue to move forward," said Denise Ellis, owner of Twisted Rail Tavern.

Busy streets and sidewalks are a welcome sign for businesses and restaurants that are getting ready to reopen. However, some of their neighbors are not as fortunate and those doors won't be opening.

Tick Tock's Restaurant and Jennz Cafe have decided to permanently close, in part, because of the coronavirus closures. Business owners we spoke with give credit to the businesses that did modify to stay open, keeping the numbers low to be able to move to the yellow phase.

"It's heartbreaking because my father could be in the same situation. Our family could've been in that same situation and we were fortunate to have a restaurant where we could do takeout, curbside, and delivery," continued Smith.

Businesses that have been partially open to serve customers are happy to take the next step. Art's For Him & Her Too sells clothing but have been doing only dry cleaning since the closure. Now they can reopen their doors to a limited number of customers for shopping.