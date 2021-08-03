Bus service from Honesdale to New York City is back

After more than a year without it, bus service to New York City has returned in part of Wayne County.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Coach USA ShortLine bus service hasn't had a bus leave from Honesdale to new York City since March of 2020, but that's no longer the case. After many requests from Honesdale officials, rides to and from the city have resumed. Other bus services outside of Honesdale have been offering trips into the city for some time, but folks who live in the area may not have been able to get to those bus stations.

"More people use it than a lot of the locals realize. People that live here, that moved here from New York, now have family there that they can't get to see without that kind of transportation available," Jeff Hiller said.

Sheryl Gregory lives in Honesdale and has been checking in frequently to see if bus trips into the city were going to begin so she can go and visit her family.

"I don't own a car, so this is my option. this is it, the bus," Gregory said. "This is extraordinarily wonderful. I can see my grandchildren again. I can make the trip to New York again, so I'm extremely happy that the buses are back."

The round-trip service between Honesdale and New York City is also great news for people looking to escape the hustle and bustle of New York City.

"The dynamic is so different, and it's cool to experience both within just like a bus trip or just go back and forth," said Rianna Baecher.

Lauren and Rianna Baecher are from Long Island and have a house in the Poconos but decided to explore Honesdale for the day. Finding out there was a bus route between there and New York City gives more options to explore the northern Poconos.

"It's adorable here," Lauren Baecher said. "It's like stepping back in time, you know, and especially the fall with the foliage. It'd be a great weekend out here from the city."