Brooklyn man drowns in Wayne County

The Wayne County Coroner has ruled the fisher's death accidental.

The Wayne County Coroner's office was dispatched Tuesday night to the Boat Launch Area of Prompton Lake in Clinton Township regarding a deceased male discovered in the lake.

The Wayne County Coroner arrived on scene and pronounced 82-year-old Steve Globe dead. Mr. Globe was a resident of Brooklyn, New York.

According to the coroner, Globe was on the lake in his fishing boat. He was expected to meet his family in the evening.

When he did not return, a family member reportedly went to the scene and discovered Globe's truck in the parking lot.

The family member called 911 and emergency response teams discovered Globe near the water of his anchored fishing boat.

No other persons were involved in the incident.