You Are Here: Putting art on the map in Wayne County

A fun family project in Honesdale can get you outdoors and bring out your creative side.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Colorful and fun panels have appeared all over Wayne County. The Wayne County Arts Alliance has taken on a summer project called You Are Here to bring the arts to the outdoors.

Large panels have been created by artists from the area and placed outside businesses that have sponsored that panel.

"We have a village here of very supportive people that recognize the arts bring life to a community," said Ellen Silberlicht of the Wayne County Arts Alliance.

Businesses donated enough material for 35 panels all over Wayne County. Each panel has two cutouts for both young and old heads to poke through and snap a photo.

On the back of each panel is a QR code so that you can find all. It leads you to the map on the Wayne County Arts Alliance website.

Brianna Knapp decided to take advantage of her kids having a half-day off from school and checked out the cutouts along Main Street in Honesdale.

"I think they're fun to do, so me and my cousins can all do," Knapp said.

"I think it'll be fun to do that lots of people will have fun," Violet Stangler said.

There's more to this project with the cutouts than just going around and taking your pictures. The Wayne County Arts Alliance wants you to have a little fun and come up with the most out-of-this-world video submission at your favorite cutout.

"I'm looking for creativity because everybody has it," Silberlicht said.