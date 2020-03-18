Brewery delivery includes food and beer

Wallenpaupack Brewing is turning to some creative ideas during the state's business shutdown.

Empty tables and an empty bar are a sad sight for employees at Wallenpaupack Brewing Company near Hawley. The brewery would usually be filled with people on a day like today but not during the shutdown of non-essential business, but owner Becky Ryman is making adjustments.

"We're actually going to keep our whole menu open as long as we can keep getting the food items. We have a lot of stuff in stock right now that we're working through so full menu is in play."

There are still orders coming in but they're available for takeout or delivery only. Wallenpaupack is also keeping in mind kids who are home from school.

"We're also doing free kids meals for anyone in the area in need so we will have those available for pickup and takeout, too."

What's better than a food delivery from Wallenpaupack Brewing? When you can have some of their award-winning beers dropped off at your door with it.

"Cans, growlers, crowlers of all of our beers," Ryman said. "We can deliver an unlimited quantity of beer to someone's home. We are not under the 192-ounce per transaction rule because we are a beverage manufacturer."

The brewery is helping ward off cabin fever woes in a fun way.

"We have these 14-day quarantine packs ready to go so that's something special we just came up with on the fly. $60 worth of beer for $45 and $5 of that is going to be a donation to a local charity."

If you would like to place an order if you live in the Hawley area, you can call or text it in and pay by credit card. For more information, you can visit their Facebook page for updates.