Breakfast raises money for fire company

Eggs-to-go!

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — Many fire companies are coming up with alternative ways to raise money after many of their events have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Lake Ariel Volunteer Fire Company in Wayne County went a different route Sunday to raise money.

In order to drum up a little financial support, the department hosted a drive-thru breakfast.

Volunteers followed state regulations to keep everyone safe while dishing out scrambled eggs, pancakes, bacon, and sausage.

"We're seeing a lot of our old community members come out and help us out! So far big support from the community and we're just happy to start making money again safely," said Christopher Dipierro.