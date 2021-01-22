Free The Girls: Bra drive to fight human trafficking

An organization that helps victims of sexual assault and domestic violence is asking for your help, ladies especially.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — For January, the Victims' Intervention Program (VIP) of Wayne and Pike Counties is participating in a bra drive called "Free the Girls: Fight Human Trafficking," in honor of Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

The drive raises money to help women rescued from sex trafficking reintegrate into their communities.

"We send them away, and survivors of human trafficking can actually start a business or use it for their business to make a sustainable income," said VIP executive director Michele Wolf.

In some countries, bras are harder to come by and can be very expensive. This program collects bras to resell. That money helps a survivor become an entrepreneur in her own community, having a sense of safety and economic freedom that allows her to provide for herself and her children.

"Some people buy bras like they buy books. Some you don't even ever wear; it just looked pretty, so you bought it. If you're not using it, you could help somebody to really give them freedom for their life and for their future," Wolf said.

The gently worn or new bras can be dropped off at one of five library locations in Wayne or Pike Counties.

One drop-off location is the Hamlin Community Library.

"We figured a lot of people would still be visiting the library, and they still had access to fundraisers like this. So we wanted to partner with the libraries because we knew that a lot of people were still going to get out and go to the libraries," said VIP outreach manager Chelsea Falotico.